Investigation continues after child attacked by 2 dogs near New Hampshire playground

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An investigation continues Thursday after two people, including a child, were attacked by two dogs near a playground in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an assault in progress in the area of 458 Lake Avenue in Manchester around 12:15 p.m. found an 8-year-old boy and a man who had been bitten by two dogs, according to authorities.

The child was rushed to Elliot Hospital with serious arm injuries. The man, who investigators say tried to stop the attack, was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It’s unclear if the owner of the dogs will face charges in connection with the incident.

Police didn’t release any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

