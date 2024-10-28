Coffee with Candidates: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Coffee with Candidates aims to give our viewers different perspectives on the people asking for your vote.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is seeking her third term in the U.S. Senate. The Democrat says she’s energized to continue her work in Washington because she’s seen what can be accomplished. Warren is facing a Republican challenger John Deaton, a political newcomer.

Warren recently sat down with Boston 25 Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh as part of her Coffee with Candidates series.

They met up at the Third Cliff Bakery in Jamaica Plain. They talked about what she believes she has achieved and the work that remains to be done if given another Senate term.

