Coffee with Candidates: John Deaton

BOSTON — Republican John Deaton is most known for his work as an attorney. He’s done a lot of work around cryptocurrency and as a personal injury attorney representing people sickened with mesothelioma after exposure to asbestos.

But Deaton says it’s about more than that as he challenges the incumbent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

In her Coffee with Candidates series, anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh recently sat down with Deaton at Dolce in Boston’s North End.

They talked about why he thinks Massachusetts needs a change in Washington and why he has been so open about personal struggles he faced in the past.

Watch Deaton’s full 1-on-1 interview in the video above.

