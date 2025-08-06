2 women arrested following search warrant at Maynard spa, linking business to organized prostitution

MAYNARD, Mass. — 57-year-old Meiying Cheng and 68-year-old Jianping Wu were arraigned at Concord District Court on Wednesday, with both facing several charges that include engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

A search warrant at 107 Main Street in Maynard found cell phones, cash, and other items consistent with organized prostitution at the establishment listed as ‘Asian Spa.’

Maynard Police says it was the community’s concern that led the department to this investigation.

A not guilty plea was placed on their behalf. A $5,000 bail was set for Cheng. Wu was hit with a $10,000 bail.

“Officers were also advised by an undercover operation that they were offered sexual favors multiple times during their 30-minute massage,” said a prosecutor inside Concord District Court on Wednesday.

A Judge gave both Cheng and Wu conditions: They are to avoid the spa on Main Street, surrender their passports, and stay in the state of Massachusetts.

During the investigation, prosecutors say multiple men were seen going inside the spa and on the way out, disclosed that women inside were offering sexual favors to men during massages.

Prosecutors say an undercover officer was also offered sexual favors during their investigation into the establishment.

A counsel hearing for both Cheng and Wu is scheduled for Thursday at 10 A.M.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

