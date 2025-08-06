2 women facing prostitution charges after spa in Mass. town raided, police say

MAYNARD, Mass. — Two women were arrested on prostitution charges after a spa in a Massachusetts town was raided on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Jianping Wu, 68, of Malden, and Meiying Cheng, 57, of Flushing, New York, were taken into custody after officers served a search warrant at the Asian Spa at 107 Main Street in the Middlesex County town of Maynard, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Wu and Cheng are facing charges of deriving support from prostitution, inducing prostitution on premises, keeping a house of prostitution, and engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

Police say the search warrant was obtained as a result of a weekslong investigation into possible prostitution activity.

During the search, officers seized cell phones, cash, checks, account information, ledgers, and other items “consistent with organized prostitution,” according to police.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Human Trafficking Unit and the Massachusetts State Police assisted Maynard police with the investigation.

“Our department heard from community members who had concerns about the activity that was occurring at this business, and we heard those concerns and investigated,” Maynard Police Chief Christopher Troiano said in a statement. “I want to thank the Department of Homeland Security and Massachusetts State Police for their assistance with this investigation. I want to credit our officers and detectives here in Maynard and thank the people of Maynard for the information they provided us. The Maynard community that we are a part of will not tolerate this type of activity.”

Wu and Cheng are slated to face a judge in Concord District Court on Wednesday.

