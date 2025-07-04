2 teens, minor charged in incident in Cape Cod town, police say

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teens and a minor have been charged in connection with an incident involving alleged homophobic slurs in Provincetown, police said Thursday night.

Ryan Mahimtura, 19, of Framingham, and Henry Ward, 19, and an unidentified minor, both of Hudson, have been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct in relation to a July 1 incident in Provincetown, police said.

Mahimtura, Ward and the minor are all accused of driving through town “threateningly with air horns yelling homophobic slurs from their vehicle at several people,” police said.

Additional charges may be filed, police said.

An alleged assault that happened in Provincetown on June 30 remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Provincetown Police Detective Sgt. Jennifer Nolette at 508-487-1212, or via email at jnolette@provincetown-ma.gov.

Citizens may also contact the police department’s tip line at 508-487-2828 or send an email to report-a-tip@provincetown-ma.gov.

“The Police Department will have additional officers on duty throughout the next several days to help look for suspicious and potentially harmful activity and be a visible presence in town during this busy holiday week,” police said.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or threatening behavior immediately to police by calling 911.

Town officials will host a Community Safety Forum on Tuesday, July 8 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at Town Hall.

During the forum, the town manager and police chief will provide updates on the recent incidents, share safety tips, and hear from community members, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

