2 people dead, 1 hurt after plane crashes on major Mass. highway during nor’easter

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two people were killed and one person was hurt when a plane crashed on a major highway in Massachusetts on Monday morning as a nasty fall nor’easter powered through.

Troopers responding to Interstate 195 in Dartmouth around 8:15 a.m. learned a fixed-wing airplane had crashed in the grassy median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said two people on the plane died, while one person on the ground was hospitalized with unknown injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Both sides of I-195 were closed at Exit 19 to allow for the massive emergency response, MassDOT and state police warned drivers.

MassDOT said the closure was expected to remain in place for “several hours.”

State police said the plane caught fire after impact with the ground.

Drone video showed the crashed plane resting on its side and debris scattered in the grass nearby.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pilot may have been attempting to land at a nearby airport.

“The plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft,” state police said in a statement.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed a slew of emergency responders gathered around the wreckage of the plane. At least one vehicle was also damaged in the crash.

Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration wasn’t able to comment on the crash.

“Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA is not responding to routine media inquiries,” a statement shared with Boston 25 read.

The crash came on a day when wind gusts up to 55 mph and rainfall totals up to four inches were expected from the storm.

Troopers assigned to the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

