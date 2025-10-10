Weather Alert: Multi-day storm brewing

DRY NEXT TWO DAYS

It was the coldest start of the season this morning with widespread 30s and even some 20s. Sunshine will provide a pleasant warm up into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with partial sun and seasonable mid 60s.

MULTI-DAY STORM

Our first fall nor’easter will begin brewing this weekend, and impacts are likely to begin on Sunday afternoon. While the first half of the day may end up dry, rain arrive from south to north in the afternoon or evening with winds picking up.

Gusts 40-55 mph are expected Sunday night and Monday along the coastline, strongest on the Cape and Islands. Monday will stay soggy, blustery, and cool. The nor’easter will be slow to shift, leading to showery weather through Tuesday.

When all said and done, eastern Mass is looking at a widespread 2-5″ of rainfall as it stands now. Interior parts of the state are likely to end up in the range of 1-2″ of rainfall.

Some of our computer guidance keeps this storm farther south with less rain and wind for us, but it is increasingly likely it will rain at least along and south of the Mass Pike. Stay with us as we track it and be sure to check-in throughout the weekend.

