Weather advisories issued in Mass. See strongest gusts, highest rain totals from nor’easter (so far)

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued wind and flood advisories for parts of Massachusetts on Monday as a nasty fall nor’easter moves through the region.

Wind advisories are posted for Dukes, Nantucket, and Barnstable counties through 8 p.m.

East winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph were expected in those areas, according to the NWS.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result,” the NWS warned. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

These were the strongest reported wind gusts as of Monday morning, according to the Boston 25 Weather team:

Wellfleet: 65 mph

Edgartown: 52 mph

Fairhaven: 52 mph

Siaconset: 51 mph

Buzzards Bay: 48 mph

Rockport: 44 mph

Milton, Blue Hill: 41 mph

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect in Dukes and Nantucket counties until 7 p.m.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed,” the NWS advised. “Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.”

These were the highest rainfall reports as of Monday morning, according to the Boston 25 Weather team:

Wareham: 3.03 inches

Brewster: 2.36 inches

Plymouth: 2.11 inches

Dover: 1.60 inches

Northboro: 1.07 inches

