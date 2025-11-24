16-year-old held without bail, charged in murder of Stoughton student

BOSTON — The 16-year-old accused of murdering a Stoughton High School student is being held without bail following an arraignment hearing, Monday morning.

The 16-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of murder, firearm used in the commission of a felony, assault and battery attempt with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arrested Friday, more than a year after the alleged incident happened in the area of Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace in Mattapan, back on July 5th, 2025.

17-year-old Christian Cousins was shot and killed that day. Another Stoughton High School student was also shot in the encounter but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect from Mattapan pleaded not guilty on all charges during the arraignment, and because he’s a juvenile, he stood behind a door and did not appear in court.

State prosecutors painted a picture of that day, alleging it was a marijuana deal gone wrong, revealed through Snapchat messages.

“The snapchat account ‘A’ friended Christian Cousins the day before the homicide and that friendship was deleted immediately after the homicide,” state prosecutors told the magistrate.

The defendant’s representation, Tim Bradl, called the state’s evidence a “digital jigsaw puzzle.”

“No one’s saying this wasn’t a terrible tragedy. It should’ve never happened and my job here is to not allow a second tragedy to happen,” Bradl said.

State prosecutors requested that the defendant be held without bail. However, Bradl requested that his client be put on house arrest.

“He’s a very fine young man,” Bradl told the court. “The whole gallery on the left here is his family.”

The courtroom was indeed filled with the defendant’s family, as well as Cousins’ family who waited well over a year for an update in their loved-one’s murder. His obituary describes him having a vibrant and adventurous spirit.

Ultimately, the court ordered the defendant be held without bail. He’s due back in court on Dec. 18.

