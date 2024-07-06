High school students from Stoughton identified as the victims in a deadly Mattapan shooting

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Stoughton Public Schools have announced that two of its students were the victims of a double shooting in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Friday.

One of the students, a rising senior, was killed in the shooting. The other student, a female, was wounded.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that a Stoughton High student was killed on Friday,” according to the statement from the school department. “Christian Cousins, SHS class of 2025, was fatally shot on July 5th while in Mattapan with another SHS student.”

“The second student was also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” according to the statement. “For the time being, the second student’s identity is not being released.”

“It is never easy to deal with the loss of a student, especially under these circumstances,” said the school department. “Our thoughts are with Christian’s family, friends, and teachers, as well as the whole Stoughton High community. We are also keeping the other SHS student and their family and friends in our thoughts.”

The shooting in Mattapan on Friday was the latest in a deadly string of four shootings in Boston on Friday.

Cousins was among two killed in the violence. Five other people, including the wounded SHS student, were wounded.

The other Boston shootings were reported in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon confirmed during a Friday afternoon news conference that the Mattapan shooting was “not a random act.”

The superintendent also acknowledged that it had been an “active 24 hours” in the city and police were already targeting specific areas to combat any potential violence over the July 4th holiday weekend.

“My heart is with those who are recovering and those who are grieving today,” said Mayor Wu on Friday. “We have seen some tremendous progress and trending in the right direction in terms of violence across the city this year and this week and this weekend is always one that we are on high alert on because there are so many people out and about and unfortunately, we still have a lot more work to do.”

The statement from Stoughton Public Schools indicated the school’s Crisis Team will be meeting and more information for the school community will be available following this meeting, including information regarding the supports available for its students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

