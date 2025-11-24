16-year-old boy to be arraigned on murder charge in death of Stoughton student

BOSTON — A 16-year-old boy is expected to be arraigned Monday at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on a charge of murder in the death of a Stoughton High School student more than a year ago.

Authorities say the case dates back to July 5, 2024, when 17-year-old Christian Cousins was shot and killed near Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace in Mattapan.

High school student from Stoughton identified as victim killed Mattapan shooting Christian Cousins (Photo of Christian Cousins)

Another student from the same school was also shot during the incident but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Stoughton Public Schools said, “We are deeply saddened to inform you that a Stoughton High student was killed on Friday. Christian Cousins, SHS class of 2025, was fatally shot on July 5th while in Mattapan with another SHS student.”

The Boston Police Department announced that the teen suspect was arrested on Friday. His name has not been released because of his age.

Investigators say he was wanted on charges including murder, firearm used in the commission of a felony, assault and battery attempt with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

