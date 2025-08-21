16-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Marblehead crash

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A 16-year-old male has been charged with the fatal motor vehicle crash that killed 13-year-old Savannah Gatchell of Marblehead.

The driver is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and operating under the influence of liquor, as well as two civil motor vehicle infractions.

In the early morning of Tuesday, August 19, Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 352 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead just before 3 a.m. found a heavily damaged sedan and a teenage girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King.

The girl, an eighth-grader in the Marblehead School System, unfortunately, passed away from her injuries.

A memorial has been set up in her honor, and local schools and police are providing support to those affected by the tragedy.

“I am at a loss for words. My daughter will be missed deeply. That was my baby,” said Christine Gatchell, Savannah’s mother. Chirsine described her daughter as a kind soul who was deeply loved by her family.

Alyssa Gatchell, Savannah’s sister, shared that Savannah was always present and loving, calling her “the best sister.”

Marblehead Public Schools has announced that they will support students and families with help from their mental health teams.

The Marblehead Police Department has prioritized supporting the community and the victim’s family as they navigate this loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

