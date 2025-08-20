‘Nowhere to go from here’: Marblehead family mourns loss of 13-year-old girl killed in OUI crash

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A community on the North Shore is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old girl following a tragic crash early Tuesday morning. Less than 24-hours later, friends and family gathered to create a memorial at the site of the crash on Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead.

The victim’s mother, Christine Gatchell told Boston 25 she is at a loss for words after getting an early morning call that her daughter, Savannah, died in that horrific car crash. Gatchell describes her daughter as a kind girl, who wore her heart on her sleeve.

“My heart is just broken like I just can’t comprehend what we’ve gone through in the last 24 hours,” Gatchell said. “This is the worst tragedy I can ever take in. There’s no where to go from here.”

Officials report the driver, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on the charge of operating under the influence.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody, being in a horrific car accident like this but I do want the person who is accountable to be held with the legal aspect of it,” Gatchell said.

Marblehead crash

The 13-year-old was an eighth grader in the Marblehead School District. Superintendent John J. Robidoux wrote in a statement, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss of our eighth-grade student, who tragically lost her life Tuesday following a one-car crash. Her death is a devastating loss to our community. As we mourn with one another, we will support our students, faculty, and families with help from our administration and mental health teams.”

Savannah’s sister Allysa Otero also attends the Marblehead School District and described her sister as one of kind.

“She was always there, always loving. She was just the best sister.”

Otero said her sister didn’t deserve what happened to her but is grateful to see so much love from her community.

“It feels amazing to have so much support from the whole town,” Otero said.

Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King wrote on behalf of the department, “The men and women of the Marblehead Police Department are extremely saddened by the loss of a young member of our community. We share our deepest condolences with the victim’s family, loved ones, and anyone who is touched by this great loss. Our thoughts are with you.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group