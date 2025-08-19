16-year-old boy facing OUI charge in North Shore crash that left 13-year-old girl dead

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of operating under the influence in connection with a violent crash on the North Shore that left a 13-year-old girl dead early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 352 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead just before 3 a.m. found a heavily damaged sedan and a teenage girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King.

The girl was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Tucker and King confirmed.

The boy, who investigators believe was operating the vehicle, was treated for his injuries, arrested, and charged with OUI.

The names of the two teens weren’t released.

Tucker and King didn’t share any additional information on the crash.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed skid marks in the road leading to a stone wall and a pile of dislodged debris.

“It sounded like something like a bomb was going off,” neighborhood resident Christine Caldwell told Boston 25 News. “Something you hear around the 4th of July.”

A photo shared with Boston 25 showed first responders surrounding the crashed car, which was flipped on its roof.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the wrecked vehicle, which appeared to have an out-of-state license plate.

The road was shut down for hours after the crash as investigators gathered evidence at the scene. It eventually reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the deadly wreck is urged to contact Marblehead Detective Sergeant Sean Brady at 781-631-1212.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Marblehead police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

