Puppy left inside 100-degree car at Legacy Place in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A 5-month-old husky was left in a 100-degree car at Legacy Place in Dedham yesterday.

According to Dedham Animal Control, the owners were shopping.

“Balancing compassion fatigue with intense infuriation is a heavy emotional reality for us, but we will keep championing for these pets for as long as they need us,” they said.

Dedham Animal Control also thanked Legacy Place Security for notifying them of the puppy.

A heat advisory remains in effect for much of New England until 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Dedham Animal Control did issue the owners a citation, but the puppy is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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