110 violent fugitives arrested in Mass. during ‘Operation 250th,’ feds say

BOSTON — The U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts says it has arrested 110 violent fugitives since launching “Operation 250th,” a summer-long initiative aimed at apprehending more than 250 fugitives across the Bay State in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The operation began in May and is being led by the U.S. Marshals Service, in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

According to officials, those arrested include fugitives wanted on charges ranging from murder and sexual assault to firearms offenses and other violent crimes.

“The early success of Operation 250th is a testament to the relentless dedication, professionalism, and courage of the men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners,” Acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz said in a statement.

Officials highlighted several recent arrests connected to the initiative:

Alan Marcus Lewis was arrested July 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on a murder charge stemming from the 2017 fatal shooting of a man near Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street in Boston.

was arrested July 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on a murder charge stemming from the 2017 fatal shooting of a man near Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street in Boston. Armani Collazos was arrested June 26 in Brighton on charges connected to the shooting death of 15-year-old Phillip Franco in Allston.

was arrested June 26 in Brighton on charges connected to the shooting death of 15-year-old Phillip Franco in Allston. Armani Montanez was arrested June 23 in Haverhill on an Arizona first-degree murder warrant related to a 2024 homicide in Phoenix.

was arrested June 23 in Haverhill on an Arizona first-degree murder warrant related to a 2024 homicide in Phoenix. Steven Stuart was arrested June 18 in Auburn after being charged with murder in connection with a 2012 assault on a 2-year-old child in Fitchburg who later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

was arrested June 18 in Auburn after being charged with murder in connection with a 2012 assault on a 2-year-old child in Fitchburg who later died from injuries sustained in the attack. Keeland Rose was arrested June 10 in Providence, Rhode Island, on charges including assault to murder in connection with a New Bedford stabbing investigation.

was arrested June 10 in Providence, Rhode Island, on charges including assault to murder in connection with a New Bedford stabbing investigation. Richard Pena was arrested June 1 in Lawrence on a murder charge linked to a 2025 homicide in the city.

The task force includes members of the Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police Department, Worcester Police Department, Springfield Police Department, among other agencies.

Officials said Operation 250th will continue throughout the summer.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a state or federal fugitive is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit a tip through the USMS Tips App.

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