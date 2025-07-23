25 Investigates: Worcester father pleads not guilty to young daughter’s murder

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester man indicted for the murder of his four-year-old daughter was back before a judge Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

It was first time we have seen Francisco Ortiz since the indictments were handed up in June.

25 Investigates was at prior court hearings that revealed disturbing details about the last moments of A’Zella Sky Ortiz’s life. First responders say they found the child “cold to the touch” in the Sever Street apartment in Worcester and she “appeared to have feces covering parts of her body”.

Ortiz allegedly told police A ‘Zella fell from the table. But investigators say her injuries were more consistent with a two-story fall.

25 Investigates first reported in October the Department of Children and Families was at some point involved with A’Zella’s life. DCF would not confirm or deny any prior involvement with the family, citing privacy laws.

The day A‘Zella was found in October, 2024 lying unresponsive on the floor, investigators also found her siblings, a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

They say after examinations; they discovered the two-year-old child had a skull fracture. The six-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. They said the older child was non-verbal, had never been to school, and rarely left the apartment.

Reviews of critical incidents involving children in Massachusetts fall to the Office of the Child Advocate.

For months 25 Investigates has asked for and update on that review. The OCA has told us reviews are confidential unless a report is made public by the child advocate.

On Wednesday, the OCA said the investigation is active and ongoing, saying in part:

“The Office of the Child Advocate is currently conducting an investigation into the case of A’Zella Sky Ortiz as the Department of Children and Families had provided services to A’Zella and her family in the past. We are and have been in communication with the Worcester District Attorney’s Office to ensure our investigation into this case does not interfere with any ongoing criminal investigations or charges. We are also closely monitoring the well-being of the other children in the family to ensure they are safe and receiving the necessary state services and support during this difficult time.

We will have no further comment on this case until our investigation has concluded, and we are ready to release our findings.”

