DCF previously involved with Worcester family where father is facing charges after daughter’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. — New details surrounding a Worcester family where a father is facing charges in connection to his 4-year-old daughter’s death.

25 Investigates has learned the Department of Children and Families was at some point involved in the life of four-year-old A’zella Sky Ortiz who died after sustaining multiple, serious injuries in a Worcester apartment last week. But it appears there was no current, open DCF case at this time of her death. And, it’s unclear whether the family’s case ever went before the courts.

Worcester father accused in daughter's death (Francisco Ortiz)

On Wednesday morning, 34-year-old Francisco Ortiz appeared in Worcester’s Central District Court for a dangerousness hearing a week after he was arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Disturbing details revealed in court show that a 911 call placed by Ortiz on October 15 determined his 4-year-old daughter was “cold to the touch” and “appeared to have feces covering parts of her body” while lying unresponsive on the floor. She sustained multiple serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The officer also found A’zella’s siblings, a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, in Ortiz’s home, which was said to be in a state of “disarray,” according to prosecutors.

In a statement, DCF confirms they took custody of the children living in the apartment and are “investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”

25 Investigates is continuing to push for answers about the circumstances leading up to the child’s death and the alleged abuse of her siblings.

25 Investigates has learned the Department of Children and Families was at some point involved in life of 4-year-old A’zella Sky Ortiz who died after sustaining multiple, serious injuries in Worcester apartment. But it appears there was no current DCF case at time of her death. — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) October 24, 2024

Ortiz was deemed dangerous during Wednesday’s hearing and will remain held without bail pending an indictment and arraignment in superior court. He is due back in court on Feb. 12, 2025.

A plea of not guilty has been entered on Ortiz’s behalf.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group