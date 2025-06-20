Worcester man indicted on murder charge for killing his 4-year-old daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of his 4-year-old daughter.
34-year-old Francisco Ortiz was indicted on one count each of murder and improper storage of a firearm, alongside three counts each of permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.
Ortiz is also accused of abusing two other children.
Back on October 16, Ortiz allegedly told police his daughter fell from a table, but investigators say her injuries were consistent with those of a two-story fall.
At the Worcester Central District Court, Ortiz was initially arraigned on charges of:
- Assault and battery on a child with substantial bodily injury
- Permitting substantial bodily injury to a child
- Two counts of permitting bodily injury to a child
- Reckless endangerment of a child
Since then, he has been in state custody.
This new indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court, where he is expected to be arraigned at a future date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
