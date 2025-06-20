Worcester man indicted on murder charge for killing his 4-year-old daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of his 4-year-old daughter.

34-year-old Francisco Ortiz was indicted on one count each of murder and improper storage of a firearm, alongside three counts each of permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.

Ortiz is also accused of abusing two other children.

Back on October 16, Ortiz allegedly told police his daughter fell from a table, but investigators say her injuries were consistent with those of a two-story fall.

At the Worcester Central District Court, Ortiz was initially arraigned on charges of:

Assault and battery on a child with substantial bodily injury

Permitting substantial bodily injury to a child

Two counts of permitting bodily injury to a child

Reckless endangerment of a child

Since then, he has been in state custody.

This new indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court, where he is expected to be arraigned at a future date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

