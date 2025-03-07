We get colder to spring ahead

LIKE WINTER AGAIN

Chilly and windy weather arrives overnight. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will run through 7 PM Friday for gusts 45-60 mph, strongest at elevations in Worcester County and the Berkshires.

Brace for wake-up wind chills in the teens Friday! Highs Friday and this weekend will peak in the low to mid 40s. That’s actually normal for early March, but will feel colder with the wind.

One last thing to note: don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour next weekend as we begin daylight saving time! Get ready for longer days and more sunshine ahead.

NEXT WEEK: MILD AGAIN

Next week’s forecast is quiet, but we are warming back up. Get set for highs in the 50s and 60s!

