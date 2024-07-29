Unsettled weather ahead

STEADY RAIN AND SHOWERS RETURN

Overnight rain will transition to off-and-on showers throughout Monday. Expect cooler temperatures with a generally overcast sky and highs in the mid-70s. Humidity will increase a bit, making it feel slightly muggy. It’s a good day to carry an umbrella and perhaps plan indoor activities.

WARMING THROUGH MIDWEEK

We return to more sun on Tuesday, though there is still a chance for some showers and storms in the interior of southern New England during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Wednesday will be a generally overcast day with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s, and humidity will rise to tropical levels.

HAZY, HOT, HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND

From Thursday through Sunday, the humidity remains high, bringing a tropical feel to the air. Thursday offers the best chance to stay dry, but a generally unsettled weather pattern will dominate the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and with the humidity, it will feel like temperatures are in the 90s. It’s a good idea to stay hydrated, seek shade, and use sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. The best chance for rain each of these days will come in the afternoons.

