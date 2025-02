WEEKEND IN VIEW

Friday will be bright and breezy. Gusts to 30 mph will make it feel even colder than it will already be in the region. However, milder air is on the way from the Pacific. It’ll fly across the country this weekend. Temperatures will be near 40 Sunday and in the 40s next week.

There will be a couple of quick rain or snow shower chances next week, but the next chance of a storm isn’t until at least next Thursday.

