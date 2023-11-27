Storm on the way

WARMING, THEN RAIN

It’s another chilly one with morning temperatures in the mid 20s across much of the area. A more favorable wind direction and plenty of sun will allow warming into the mid to upper 40s during the day, near average for this time of year. Clouds increase through the afternoon, our next storm system will bring some heavier rain overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Wind will also be a factor, with peak wind gusts up to 50 mph across the Cape and Islands in the morning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for this area to account for that between 1AM-7AM Monday. This is a fast moving storm system for us with rain clearing out before sunrise, plan accordingly if you have to be out on the roads early. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, it will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

CHILL RETURNS

Soak up the sunshine and warmth while it lasts Monday afternoon. We are back to cool and breezy weather through the middle of the week. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees in some towns, the wind will make it feel even colder. We are looking at a late week warm-up which also marks our next chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group