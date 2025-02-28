Still mild but brace yourself for a temperature roller coaster

END OF THE WEEK

Friday will be a cooler day, but a sunnier one too. Expect temperatures to reach the mid 40s, so still mild, with breezy conditions throughout the day. It will remain dry through dinner, but clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker, late in the evening.

WEEKEND WEATHER

Snow arriving inland late Friday night, rain at the coast, will become all rain overnight. Rain showers will be scattered Saturday as temperatures rise, and we’ll even seen some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. It’s likely to be one of our warmer days ahead with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Don’t get too comfortable with the warmth though. Temperatures will rapidly drop overnight, and we return to sunshine Sunday with highs barely reaching the low 30s. Keep the heavy jacket with you for this chilly end to the weekend.

The cold will only be around for a couple days this time before we warm again next week.

Stay with us for the latest on this unsettled weather!

© 2019 Cox Media Group