Rain locally, tracking the latest on Hurricane Helene

THURSDAY SHOWERS

It’s a cloudy start to the day with rain moving along a front across northern New England. Any early showers will be focused north of the MA Pike, that rain will eventually move into Boston closer to midday and the Cape and Islands later tonight. A rumble of thunder is possible later tonight as well. Rainfall will range from 1/4″-1/2″, with the highest totals across northern New England. Temperatures today will be seasonable in the upper 60s.

HURRICANE HELENE

We are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Helene, which is expected to strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane later this afternoon. Impacts are already being felt across Florida and the southeast, with the worst of it on the way later tonight as the hurricane makes landfall along the Florida Big Bend. Catastrophic storm surge up to 20 feet is expected along the Florida Big Bend, with destructive wind, and life-threatening flash flooding extending into the Appalachians.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

After some early showers Friday, we will see improvements by the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Our weekend is looking pretty good, but it also comes with some clouds at times on Saturday. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 60s with some cooler mornings in the 50s.

