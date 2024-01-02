New year, new storm threat

QUIET START TO 2024

We will have a few cold morning this week, but not Arctic cold. It’ll just be a rather average January week. Some afternoon highs will be slightly above normal in the 40s. The coldest days will be at the end of the week Friday and Saturday.

FLAKES IN THE FORECAST

There may be a few snow showers around Thursday, but they won’t amount to much. The storm to put On Your Radar is next weekend.

Models are showing a storm developing and moving up the coast. Track is always important, but it is becoming increasingly likely we will see some accumulating snow Sunday, perhaps starting late Saturday night. We will update that timing and amounts as we get closer. For now, dust off the shovels and gas up the snow blowers just to be ready.

