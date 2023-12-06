Boston 25 Weather

Morning Snow

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Cecy del Carmen, Boston 25 News
WEATHER ALERT

Light snow will move onshore and fall through the morning commute. Areas most impacted will be on the south shore. Most will see a coating of snow up to 1″. We do expect a few towns along and around Route 3 on the south shore to see up to 2″ of snow. This isn’t a big storm, but can be a nuisance for travel. Check with Shiri and the morning crew for any developments.

COLD AND A REBOUND

Once any snow moves out Wednesday, it’ll be cold through Friday morning. Temperatures turn around with a shift in the wind starting Friday afternoon. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s. Rain is likely to hold off until Monday morning.

