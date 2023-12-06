Morning Snow

WEATHER ALERT

Light snow will move onshore and fall through the morning commute. Areas most impacted will be on the south shore. Most will see a coating of snow up to 1″. We do expect a few towns along and around Route 3 on the south shore to see up to 2″ of snow. This isn’t a big storm, but can be a nuisance for travel. Check with Shiri and the morning crew for any developments.

COLD AND A REBOUND

Once any snow moves out Wednesday, it’ll be cold through Friday morning. Temperatures turn around with a shift in the wind starting Friday afternoon. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s. Rain is likely to hold off until Monday morning.

