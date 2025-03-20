Fog and rain linger

YUCK!

Fog, dense in towns, will last through the morning. It will be misty and generally damp. There’s a chance the drizzle will pause in some spots this afternoon, but don’t get excited for substantial improvements. The gray weather will linger with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY STORM

A wave of steady rain will pass through the region from west to east Friday morning. We’re looking at 0.25″-.50″ in most communities. Showers will wrap up by lunchtime. Friday afternoon will bring us clearing skies and gusts 30-40 mph in southern New England. It will be cooler with near steady middle 40s.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Saturday will bring in a brief wave of warmth with highs in the 50s, perhaps 60 degrees in a few towns. A front will come through in the evening with clouds. Mainly dry weather is expected, but a spot sprinkle can’t be ruled out. That front will cause a drop in temperatures Sunday - back to typical March 40s despite full sunshine!

