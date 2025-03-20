Boston 25 Weather

Fog and rain linger

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News, and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
YUCK!

Fog, dense in towns, will last through the morning. It will be misty and generally damp. There’s a chance the drizzle will pause in some spots this afternoon, but don’t get excited for substantial improvements. The gray weather will linger with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY STORM

A wave of steady rain will pass through the region from west to east Friday morning. We’re looking at 0.25″-.50″ in most communities. Showers will wrap up by lunchtime. Friday afternoon will bring us clearing skies and gusts 30-40 mph in southern New England. It will be cooler with near steady middle 40s.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Saturday will bring in a brief wave of warmth with highs in the 50s, perhaps 60 degrees in a few towns. A front will come through in the evening with clouds. Mainly dry weather is expected, but a spot sprinkle can’t be ruled out. That front will cause a drop in temperatures Sunday - back to typical March 40s despite full sunshine!

