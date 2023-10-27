Comfortable warmth to end the week

LATE AUGUST LEVEL WARMTH

Ready to do it again? Highs will flirt with 80 degrees in many southern New England towns today and tomorrow. It will be warm and partly sunny. A cold front will come through Saturday evening with some passing clouds and no more than a stray sprinkle locally. Then the cool down arrives…

PATTERN CHANGE OVER THE WEEKEND

Enjoy the balmy weather Saturday because Autumn will roar back into the region this weekend and next week. Plan on all day 50s Sunday – that’s a good 20 degrees cooler than Saturday afternoon. Showers are set to develop in the afternoon with a warm front lifting back in our direction.

Showers will linger Monday as a series of fronts and low pressure pass over the area. The steadiest rain is currently expected Sunday night to Monday morning.

Halloween is shaping up chilly and dry with temperatures falling through the 40s when the sun goes down. Dress warm for trick-or-treating!

