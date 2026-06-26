Man killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing Seekonk interstate

SEEKONK, Mass. — A 53-year-old man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 195 in Seekonk.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, around 11:15 AM, Massachusetts State Troopers were dispatched Route 195 West near the Rhode Island state line to reports of that a person had entered the highway.

Once on scene, troopers found the victim, who had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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