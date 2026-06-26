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Man killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing Seekonk interstate

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Man killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing Seekonk interstate
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

SEEKONK, Mass. — A 53-year-old man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 195 in Seekonk.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, around 11:15 AM, Massachusetts State Troopers were dispatched Route 195 West near the Rhode Island state line to reports of that a person had entered the highway.

Once on scene, troopers found the victim, who had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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