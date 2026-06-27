1 killed, 4 injured in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after several people were shot in Boston early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. found five men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

All five people were rushed to local hospitals, where one person was pronounced dead. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other victims.

“This is a very active investigation, and we will provide more information when we receive it,” police said in a statement.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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