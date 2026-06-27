At least 4 people shot in Brockton amid Cape Verde World Cup celebrations

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot in a crowded downtown Brockton neighborhood late Friday night following Cape Verde’s FIFA World Cup match.

Preliminary information indicates that hundreds of people had gathered in the Main Street area after the match when Brockton police received multiple reports of gunfire shortly before midnight, the Brockton Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street and Park Street found at least four people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the gunfire, and no suspect information has been made public.

The large crowd in Brockton came as Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw, a 0-0 result against Saudi Arabia to advance in the tournament.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brockton police.

These shootings happened less than a week after multiple people were shot during similar World Cup celebrations in Brockton.

Brockton is home to the biggest Cape Verdean population in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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