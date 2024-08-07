Soggy start to sunshine

WET START TO WEDNESDAY

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast this morning. Plan on showers through the early commute with rain dwindling by late morning. Sunshine will develop this afternoon. It will be brightest north of the Mass Pike with partly to mostly cloudy skies lingering south (especially on the Cape and Islands). It will be a comfortable afternoon with lower humidity and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy!

TROPICAL STORM DEBBY

Tropical Storm Debby will slowly approach the South Carolina coastline today, prompting tremendous amounts of rainfall across the Carolinas. Persistent tropical storm force winds and even isolated tornadoes are concerns there as well. Tropical moisture from the storm will slowly push up the coast and will fuel rainfall in New England Friday to Saturday morning. The center of circulation will likely track through NY state. That track will keep the heaviest rainfall and highest risk for flooding in western New England.

Showers Friday look scattered, although I can’t rule out a tropical downpour any time of the day. With that said, there’s the potential most of Friday will end up dry, cloudy, and humid in your town. The most impactful weather is expected around sunrise Saturday with a period of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. If there’s any severe weather locally, that’s when it will happen. Skies will clear rapidly after that, and stay bright for the rest of the weekend!

