Man dead after commuter rail collides with pickup truck in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — A man is dead after a pickup truck collided with an MBTA commuter rail earlier Saturday morning in Cohasset.

Cohasset police say the incident occurred on the Greenbush line in the area of 15 Beachwood Street around 11:20 A.M., when reports came in of an MBTA commuter rail colliding with a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found a 78-year-old man suffering from traumatic injuries.

Despite the immediate response from the Cohasset Fire Department paramedics, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors on Beechwood Street heard the collision from inside their homes Saturday morning.

“We heard a huge bang,” said Kate Struzziero.

Her husband, Phil, added, “Kate looked at me and said, ‘We should go out there and see if someone needs help.’”

The two, alongside other neighbors, found the man to the right of the tracks. They say he was ejected from the car.

“We saw the body of a man lying face up,” Kate told Boston 25.

Phil continued, “The car had been pushed a few yards beyond and down the incline.”

The two said other neighbors called 911 while they evaluated the scene.

Phil added, “[Police] were asking our neighbor to check for signs of life or offer first aid care. I said, ‘No, it’s clear this is a fatality.’ Also, I looked at the wreck that was smoking and said that’s fuel and fire. We need to get away.”

The fatality is the latest in a string of commuter rail incidents, many in Abington.

Police blocked traffic until roughly 4:30 pm on Beechwood Street.

MBTA crews were working on the tracks hours after, while those who rushed to help watched on.

Kate finished, “A little bit in a fog I would say. Like, did that really happen.”

According to the MBTA, initial investigations believe that the driver had gone through the crossing gates, which were fully engaged and functioning properly, alongside other safety warning devices.

Transit Police Detectives, along with representatives from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and Cohasset police, are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

