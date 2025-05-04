Billerica man facing charges for carjacking, hit-and-run in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — The Middlesex County D.A. has announced that a Billerica man is facing charges after fleeing a hit-and-run in Lowell.

Christopher Campbell, 30, has been charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury

Carjacking

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Negligent operation

A marked lanes violation

On May 2, around 10:25 p.m., Campbell allegedly crashed his Volkswagen Jetta into another vehicle in the area of Boylston and Rogers Street in Lowell. After crashing his vehicle, Campbell exited his vehicle and then began jumping onto the hood of the other vehicle while shouting.

This frightened the driver of the vehicle, causing her to flee. Campbell then stole the car, driving it down Rogers Street, then onto a sidewalk and striking a male pedestrian. That man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Then, just after 11 p.m., State Police received numerous reports of a car, with no lights on, operating erratically and stopping in the left lane of Interstate 495 south in Franklin.

Troopers responded to the scene to find the car abandoned. An investigation determined that it was the same vehicle stolen from Lowell.

State Police, alongside aid from Franklin police, set a perimeter and began searching for Campbell, who was located after he crossed the interstate and hid in a culvert.

When Campbell noticed the police, he yelled that he had a gun, causing Franklin police to taser him and allowing officers to arrest him.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

Campbell is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

