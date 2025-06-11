Massachusetts leads the nation with second-highest rise in alcohol-impaired deaths, study says

BOSTON — A new study has found that Massachusetts leads the nation with the second highest rise in alcohol-impaired fatalities.

Researchers with Nevada-based H&P Law analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, the firm said in a statement.

The study analyzed the rise and fall of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities across all 50 U.S. states, using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2023 report on motor vehicle crashes.

By examining the proportion of alcohol-related deaths per 100 total crash fatalities in both 2022 and 2023, the study calculated the year-over-year percentage change in each state.

“This study highlights where DUI-related deaths are surging and where improvements have been made,” researchers said.

Massachusetts ranks second with a more than 20% increase in alcohol-impaired fatalities, researchers said.

The Bay State experienced 28.05 fatalities per 100 total deaths in 2022, which rose to 33.82 in 2023, “highlighting a growing problem with impaired driving deaths,” researchers said.

“The findings from Massachusetts are a sobering reminder that alcohol-impaired driving continues to claim lives and leave lasting scars,” a spokesperson at H&P Law said in a statement. “Behind every number is a family left grieving, a survivor facing a lifelong recovery, or a community grappling with loss.”

Franklin fatal crash

“When DUI fatalities rise instead of fall, it signals more than just a traffic safety issue — it’s a deeper societal challenge,“ the spokesman said. ”Massachusetts must prioritize stronger enforcement, harsher penalties for repeat offenders, and broader education to prevent these entirely avoidable tragedies.”

The study comes about two weeks after an accused drunk driver was arraigned in connection with a fatal crash in Franklin over Memorial Day weekend that killed a 5-year-old girl and her mother. They were going to Blackstone for a family birthday party with other family members at the time of the crash.

Mother of 5-year-old girl killed in Franklin crash by accused drunk driver has also died, group says Minaben Patel, 38, of Franklin, and her daughter, Krisha Patel, 5, died following a crash in Franklin on May 24, 2025. (The SAFE Coalition Facebook page)

Minaben Patel, 38, of Franklin, died days after the May 24 crash that killed her daughter, Krisha Patel, 5, officials said.

The driver accused in the fatal crash, James Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail following his arraignment on May 27. A not guilty plea was entered on Blanchard’s behalf.

James N. Blanchard (Boston 25)

Blanchard is charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and marked lanes violation, the district attorney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group