Mother of 5-year-old girl killed in Franklin crash by accused drunk driver has also died, DA says

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A vigil is planned for the mother of a 5-year-old girl killed in a crash by an accused drunk driver in Franklin over Memorial Day weekend who has also died.

Minaben Patel, 38, of Franklin, has died days after the May 24 crash that killed her daughter, Krisha Patel, 5, according to the district attorney and a Facebook post by the SAFE Coalition on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Franklin Police Department are saddened by the loss to Minaben’s family and we extend our heartfelt condolences,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said in a joint statement Tuesday.

A vigil for Minaben Patel is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at the crash site on Grove Street in Franklin, The SAFE Coalition, a Franklin-based nonprofit group, said in its Facebook post.

Another vigil was held for her daughter, Krisha Patel, at the crash site last Wednesday.

“We would like to share, through the families wishes, that Minaben Patel, mother of sweet Krisha, has passed away,” the SAFE Coalition said in its post.

“Minaben’s family is again deeply thankful for all the love and support shared over the last week,” the group said. “They invite the community to honor this amazing Mother, Wife, Family Member and friend this Thursday for a service of remembrance.”

The driver accused in the fatal crash, James Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail following his arraignment on May 27. A not guilty plea was entered on Blanchard’s behalf.

He is charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and marked lanes violation, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

It was immediately unclear Tuesday if Blanchard would face additional charges in the case. Boston 25 has reached out to Morrissey’s office for comment.

During his arraignment, prosecutor Christopher Meade said Blanchard told police he had two beers while at a landscaping job on Saturday, May 24 after working that morning at his job as a mechanic.

When he left his landscaping job, he opened a 1.75 liter bottle of Tito’s vodka. He began drinking straight out of the bottle and drove home in his truck, Meade said during the arraignment in Wrentham District Court.

Investigators later found a second, empty 1.75 liter bottle of Tito’s in his truck that Blanchard told police was “from the night before,” Meade said.

While driving home around 6:22 p.m. Saturday, May 24, Blanchard crashed into a Honda Accord carrying a family of four on Grove Street in Franklin, Meade said. They were going to Blackstone for a family birthday party.

The 5-year-old girl died following the crash, Meade said.

Her mother and brother were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The brother’s condition was not known on Tuesday.

Her father, the driver of the Honda, was treated and released.

Defense attorney Timothy Flaherty had asked the court during Blanchard’s arraignment to impose a lesser amount of $10,000 cash bail, with conditions for his release to include electronic monitoring and that he enter an alcohol rehabilitation center.

“It’s probably the right place for this young man at this time,” Flaherty said during the arraignment. “It’s a significant case but significant penalties. But I can tell the court that this young man is not a risk of flight.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of Minaben Patel‘s death, the district attorney said.

Meanwhile, services were held for Krisha Patel on May 31, according to the girl’s obituary.

“Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to such a precious little soul. In her short time with us, she filled the world with laughter, wonder, and love,” her obituary states. “Her smile could brighten the darkest day, and her kind heart touched everyone she met.”

“Though her time here was far too brief, her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved her,” her obituary states. “We will carry her memory with us always - like a beautiful, shining star in the sky. May she rest peacefully, wrapped in love and light.”

The crash remains under investigation by Franklin Police, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

