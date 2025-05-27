Man was drinking from vodka bottle moments before Franklin crash that killed girl, prosecutors say

WRENTHAM, Mass. — James Blanchard told police he had two beers while at a landscaping job on Saturday, after working that morning at his job as a mechanic.

When he left his landscaping job, he opened a 1.75 liter bottle of Tito’s vodka. He began drinking straight out of the bottle and drove home in his truck, prosecutor Christopher Meade said during his arraignment on motor vehicle homicide and other charges in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday.

Investigators later found a second, empty 1.75 liter bottle of Tito’s in his truck that Blanchard told police was “from the night before,” Meade said.

While driving home around 6:22 p.m. Saturday, Blanchard crashed into a Honda Accord carrying a family of four on Grove Street in Franklin, Meade said. They were going to Blackstone for a family birthday party.

A 5-year-old girl, who has not been identified, died following the crash, Meade said. Her mother and brother were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Her father, the driver of the Honda, was treated and released.

Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail following his arraignment Tuesday, with conditions for his release including that he not drive, be alcohol free and submit to alcohol testing. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He is charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and marked lanes violation, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Defense attorney Timothy Flaherty asked the court to impose a lesser amount of $10,000 cash bail, with conditions for his release to include electronic monitoring and that he enter an alcohol rehabilitation center.

“It’s probably the right place for this young man at this time,” Flaherty said. “It’s a significant case but significant penalties. But I can tell the court that this young man is not a risk of flight.”

Judge Thomas Finigan, citing the severity of the case and the potential for additional charges given the condition of the other passengers, set bail at $250,000, the amount requested by prosecutors. He said he’d revisit the bail amount if the case remains in the district court.

Around 6:22 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at 76 Grove St.

When officers arrived, they found a truck in the middle of the road, and a Honda Accord off to the side of the road.

Emergency crews performed CPR on a woman and young girl who were outside of the car and seriously injured, Meade said. The mother and daughter and two others were all taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where the girl was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, Blanchard, the driver of the truck, had blood on his nose, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech, Meade said. Officers noted an odor of alcohol coming from him.

“His eyes were bloodshot, glassy,“ Meade said. ”They asked him if he was OK, he told them he was OK.” Blanchard told the officers he was coming from Plainville where he works.

He told officers he didn’t remember too much of the crash.

When asked by responding officers if he had been drinking, Blanchard initially told them he had not.

Officers noted two 1.75 liter handles of vodka and beers inside his truck. They asked Blanchard to submit to a portable breath test, to which he agreed, Meade said.

His blood alcohol level came back .19, Meade said, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Massachusetts.

While the test was being analyzed, Blanchard told police he had a beer earlier in the day. He was placed under arrest and taken by ambulance to Milton Hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father, the driver of the Honda Accord, told police that he saw Blanchard’s truck coming in his lane and tried to avoid being hit by the truck by turning left, but the crash still happened, Meade said.

Witnesses driving behind the Honda Accord told police they saw the Honda suddenly jerk to the left and they saw the crash.

The next day, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Franklin Police detectives interviewed Blanchard, who agreed to speak with them, Meade said.

He told investigators he had worked from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday as a mechanic in Plainville and then stopped by a liquor store in Plainville where he bought a 1.75 Liter of Tito’s vodka and a beer.

He then told police he went to do landscaping, where he had two beers. When he left he opened the bottle of Tito’s and began drinking straight out of it and drove home.

“When asked about the 2 bottles of Tito’s in the car, he said the empty one was from the night before and the one that was a quarter full of vodka was the bottle he had bought earlier in the day and was drinking before the crash,” Meade said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from area businesses at the time of the crash, Meade said.

Blanchard is due back in court on June 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

