US hits Congo's former president with sanctions over support for rebels

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on former Congolese President Joseph Kabila for his alleged role in funding and providing political support to rebel groups operating in the east of his country.

The Treasury and State departments announced Thursday that they had targeted Kabila, who served as Congo’s president from 2001 until 2019, with a freeze on all assets he may have in the United States or that transit through financial institutions in U.S. jurisdictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that Kabila had been supporting the Rwanda-backed M23 and Congo River Alliance rebel groups, which are seeking to topple the current Congo government.

Congo and Rwanda agreed last year to a U.S.-mediated peace deal aimed at ending the long-running conflict in eastern Congo. President Donald Trump has often referred to his success at negotiating the deal, but the agreement has been hindered and brought near collapse by numerous violations.

“President Trump is paving the way for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he has been clear that those who continue to sow instability will be held accountable,” Bessent said. “Treasury will continue to use its full range of tools to support the integrity of the Washington Accords.”

The State Department issued its own statement, saying, “The United States stands with the Congolese people and calls on all regional leaders to reject those who perpetuate violence and instability. Today’s action sends a clear message: we will hold accountable anyone who obstructs peace efforts in the DRC."

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