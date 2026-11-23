BANGKOK — An appeals court Monday upheld the conviction of an opposition lawmaker for defaming Thailand's monarchy in social media posts but reduced her prison sentence from six years to three.

Rukchanok Srinork of the People's Party was initially charged with lese majeste and violating the Computer Crime Act. In 2023, she was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison over two social media posts.

The appeals court said in a statement that it upheld the conviction in connection with one post but dropped the charges related to the other, halving her sentence. It said the three-year penalty was imposed under the lese majeste law, which carries a heavier penalty than the Computer Crime Act, a broad law regulating online activities.

Rukchanok was accompanied to the hearing by several fellow party members. Supporters greeted her outside the Bangkok court and gave her red roses before she entered.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Reungpanyawut said the court dropped the charges on one post due to insufficient evidence.

The court later granted Rukchanok's release on bail. If she had been denied bail, she would have been immediately removed from her seat in Parliament. Rukchanok said afterward that she would appeal the ruling with the Supreme Court.

The two posts were shared in 2021 on X, then known as Twitter. One reportedly criticized the monarchy over its links to a coronavirus vaccine, while the other was a repost of an anti-monarchy message. Rukchanok has denied writing the posts herself.

The court's decision, though expected, underlines that Thailand's political establishment remains conservative and is sensitive about any perceived threats to the status of the country's monarchy. The progressive People's Party is now the main opposition in Parliament after finishing second to the conservative Bhumjaithai Party in this year's election.

The lese majeste law, also known as Article 112 of the Criminal Code, is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook, but also because anyone — not just royals or the authorities — can lodge a complaint that most of the time leads to detention during lengthy legal proceedings.

A conviction of defaming the monarchy carries a prison term of up to 15 years, and critics say the law has often been used to quash political dissent.

Student-led pro-democracy demonstrations starting in 2020 sought reforms of the lese majeste law, but the protesters became targets of the law.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a law advocacy group, says more than 290 people, many of them student activists, have been charged with violating Article 112 since early 2020.

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