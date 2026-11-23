BOGOTA, Colombia — Explosive-laden drones struck a police base in the Colombian city of Cúcuta Monday, injuring two civilians and damaging 60 homes, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately say who was responsible for the attack on a base belonging to the Norte de Santander Police.

The attack came as President Abelardo de la Espriella steps up military offensives against rebel groups and drug gangs, increasing air strikes and acting on intelligence that has enabled the military to capture several midlevel commanders.

Armed groups have responded by attacking military bases and police stations with small drones, rockets made with gas canisters and roadside bombs. De la Espriella, a conservative who took office in August, has canceled peace negotiations with rebel groups that were underway with his predecessor Gustavo Petro.

Cúcuta, a city of half a million people a short drive from Colombia's border with Venezuela, is a major trade hub and an important center for criminal groups that profit from the drug trade and other kinds of smuggling.

Rebel groups including the National Liberation Army and the FARC-EMC also operate in the nearby Catatumbo region, where they tax local businesses and promote the cultivation of coca, the raw material for cocaine.

A 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia led to the demobilization of more than 14,000 fighters.

But violence has increased in some parts of Colombia, including many border areas, as smaller armed groups try to seize territory abandoned by the FARC, where the Colombian state has been slow to provide security and basic services.

A police station in the town of Curumani, in the department of Cesar, was also attacked with drones Monday. On Saturday, one soldier was killed and 12 others were injured during an attack with drones and rockets on a military base in La Jagua de Ibirico, also in Cesar. Officials said that both incidents remain under investigation.

According to the Ideas for Peace Foundation, a group that monitors Colombia’s conflict, illegal armed groups carried out 323 drone attacks during the first nine months of 2026, a 95% increase from the same period last year.

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