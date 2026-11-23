BOSTON — A body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Officers said they responded to the area of Thompson Island at 3:40 p.m. for a report of a body found.
Police, firefighters and the Massachusetts Port Authority located the body.
Recovery efforts are underway.
Boston police said the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group