BOSTON — A body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Officers said they responded to the area of Thompson Island at 3:40 p.m. for a report of a body found.

Police, firefighters and the Massachusetts Port Authority located the body.

Recovery efforts are underway.

Boston police said the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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