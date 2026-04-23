2 trains collide in Denmark, leaving 4 people critically injured

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, leaving four people critically injured in what police called a major incident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Hillerød, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. Twelve other people have minor injuries, according to the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.

Everyone has been evacuated out of the trains, according to a spokesperson for the North Zealand police.

Investigators are looking into what caused the collision. Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

The mayor of the nearby town of Gribskov, Trine Egetved, in a post on Facebook, said some of the injured were flown to the hospital.

She said the crash occurred on a local rail line that's used by many Gribskov residents, employees and schoolchildren.

No other details were available.

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