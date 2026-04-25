Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department officer arrested on human trafficking, child rape charges

HANSON, Mass. — A Hanson man was arrested and charged with human trafficking and child rape charges across several towns.

Authorities say that the Hanson Police Department became involved with an active investigation for numerous sexual assaults and the creation of child sex abuse material of a 15-year-old male victim which occurred in Hanson, Halifax, and Middleborough.

Police said the alleged perpetrator was identified as 41-year-old Richard Kielczweski of Hanson.

Kielczweski was identified as a member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, where he was hired as a Correction Officer back in July 2015.

“The charges against Officer Kielczweski are extremely serious and deeply disturbing,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “The Department has taken the swift and decisive action to indefinitely suspend Officer Kielczweski.”

An arrest warrant was obtained, and he was taken into custody yesterday.

Kielczweski is being charged with one count of Witness Intimidation and Enticing a Child Under 16.

In Hanson, Kielczweski is charged with three counts of pay for sexual conduct with a child under 18, two counts of rape of a child aggravated by a 10-year age difference, one count each of rape of a child with force, pose/exhibit a child in a sexual act, and trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude.

In Halifax, Kielczweski is charged with two counts each of rape of a child aggravated age Difference and pay for sexual conduct with a child under 18, and one count of trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude.

Kielczweski is currently held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned on the charges on Monday in Plymouth District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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