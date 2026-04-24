$10 million grand prize won on scratch ticket sold in Avon

BOSTON — A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts has won a multi-million-dollar jackpot.
A Quincy-based trust has claimed a $10 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.
Welcome Spring Trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, opted to receive its prize as a one-time payment of $6,500,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.
Spillane’s face is often seen in photos released by lottery officials when prizes are claimed. He has represented several lucky winners.
The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Market, 85 East Main St. in Avon.
The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
For any lottery player out there who dreams of winning big, there’s still hope.
The “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” instant ticket includes one more grand prize of $10 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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