BOSTON — A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts has won a multi-million-dollar jackpot.

A Quincy-based trust has claimed a $10 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Welcome Spring Trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, opted to receive its prize as a one-time payment of $6,500,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.

Spillane’s face is often seen in photos released by lottery officials when prizes are claimed. He has represented several lucky winners.

$10 million grand prize won on scratch ticket sold in Avon (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Market, 85 East Main St. in Avon.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

For any lottery player out there who dreams of winning big, there’s still hope.

The “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” instant ticket includes one more grand prize of $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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