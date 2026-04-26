Coast Guard searching for reported cruise ship crew member who fell overboard

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a reported crew member of a Norwegian cruise ship who fell overboard while the vessel was en route to Boston from Bermuda.

According to Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, authorities received a report from the C/S Norwegian Breakaway that a crew member was seen falling from the ship on security camera footage.

The incident occurred approximately 12 miles east of Wellfleet, Massachusetts. The ship returned to the last known position of the individual and deployed its rescue boat and life rings in an attempt to assist.

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m. to aid in the search. A crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown is also assisting in the operation.

This morning, aerial searches are continuing, along with efforts from the Station Provincetown crew.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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