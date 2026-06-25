Wedding bell clues: Are Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce nuptials set for Madison Square Garden?

NEW YORK — Rumors continue to swirl about a possible summer wedding date and venue for pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to The New York Times, it could occur during the Fourth of July weekend at New York’s Madison Square Garden. And then again, the newspaper cautioned, it might just be another head fake by the famous couple to throw media outlets and paparazzi off the trail.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025. Since then, the “when” and “where” for a wedding have been grist for rumor mills.

The Times said it confirmed details that suggest a Swift-Kelce wedding at the Garden. It is a venue that has hosted big events before -- the Concert for Bangladesh (1971), the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier “Fight of the Century” (1971) and Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (1962).

It was also the site of singer Sly Stone’s wedding in 1974.

The Times reported there would be a multiple-day event at MSG. An entertainment industry executive and another unnamed source told the newspaper that Swift had rented the venue for three days beginning on July 2.

On July 2, an “intimate gathering” of about 100 people are planned at the Manhattan venue, the Times reported. The next day, approximately 1,000 guests would gather for a bigger event with possible stage appearances.

Deadline, quoting “law enforcement sources,” said that officers with the New York City Police Department and Amtrak at Penn Station were told that the couple was going to be married at the Garden on July 3.

An event company has filed a permit requesting the closure of a street in New York City near Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4, the first concrete sign of planning for a possible Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding July 3, officials told ABC News.https://t.co/kW3sD2yiLt pic.twitter.com/sV5nATWYAS — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 24, 2026

According to the Times, a permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for the events.

The permit application, by Winick Productions, also requested permission for an exterior canopy that could be used to conceal celebrity arrivals and departures, WABC reported.

The Times, quoting an anonymous source familiar with hotel bookings, added that several members of the Chiefs have booked rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Madison Square Garden has a discreet entrance and ramp to the arena that allows celebrities to enter without being detected, the Times reported. It also is a venue where Swift and Kelce can control what images are transmitted.

Swift also visited the Garden to root for the New York Knicks during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, sitting courtside with her friends, musicians Alana and Este Haim.

It all points to an elaborate event, but it might be something else, Deadline reported.

“Don’t be shocked if it turns out to be a small affair far away from the spotlight,” an industry veteran close to Swift and Kelce told the entertainment news website. “Maybe they’ll really get married at the Sphere (in Las Vegas), they both like surprises, fake-outs.”

The Sphere is also owned by Jimmy Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden.

Fans were already grasping for any morsels of information that might suggest an impending wedding.

Tabloid reports initially claimed the wedding would take place on June 13 at a luxury hotel near Swift’s home in Rhode Island. However, fans who flocked to the seaside residents were disappointed, the Times reported.

A wedding is possible, but Swift, who has hosted elaborate Fourth of July parties before, might simply be planning another big event, according to the newspaper.

Her loyal fans can point to the singer-songwriter’s attachment to the number 3. She had a surprise 3 a.m. edition of her album, “Midnights,” the Times reported. There was also her lyric that “you squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi” in her song “New Year’s Day.”

Representatives for Swift, Kelce and MSG did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday, the Times and NBC News reported.

0 of 13 A romance in photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham/GC Images) A romance in photos BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) A romance in photos BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images) A romance in photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) A romance in photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) A romance in photos LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f) A romance in photos NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 7: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen leaving Karen Elson Wedding on September 7, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (MEGA/GC Images) A romance in photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) A romance in photos KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) A romance in photos KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) A romance in photos SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

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