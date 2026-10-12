Tiger kills man who entered its enclosure at UK wildlife park

A man was killed on Saturday after he entered the tiger enclosure at a wildlife park in the United Kingdom and was mauled by one of the animals, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, entered the enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park at 1:35 p.m. local time, the BBC reported.

According to the South Yorkshire Police Department, the tiger attacked the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news organization.

Park officials said the tiger, named Altai, was not injured and would not be euthanized, The Guardian reported. The animal remained inside the enclosure during the incident, according to The Associated Press.

The park was evacuated after the attack and remained closed on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park https://t.co/C1g0CThzCt — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 11, 2026

In a statement on Sunday, the wildlife park thanked those who had expressed concern after the “tragic incident” and said their “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” remained with the family of the man who lost his life.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened,’’ the wildlife park said in its statement.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with its “Land of the Tigers” attraction making its debut two years later, the BBC reported.

https://t.co/6rdieTvUhD — Yorkshire Wildlife Park 🦁 (@YorkshireWP) October 11, 2026

Marie Miller, who was visiting the park when the attack occurred, wrote in a Facebook post that she had seen the man before the incident and he was “happily enjoying” his visit, The Guardian reported. Miller said the man had asked a stranger to take a picture of him.

“The man who I saw on the bridge with his earpods dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger,” the post read. “He asked a total stranger to take a picture of him with the tiger in the background.”

It was unclear why the man entered the enclosure.

Police said the man’s family was contacted and was offered support by specialist officers, The Guardian reported. Officials said they were also aware of videos purporting to show the attack and asked that they not be shared online.

The park is a two-acre reserve built for Amur tigers -- also known as Siberian tigers -- an endangered species, according to the AP. It includes a raised walkway where visitors can watch the tigers roam through their habitat.

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