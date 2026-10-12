Man dies after coming into contact with third rail on MBTA Red Line, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after the death of a man who came into contact with the electrified third rail along the MBTA Red Line, authorities announced Monday morning.

The man was trespassing on the right-of-way when he contacted the third rail, Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. He was pronounced dead.

Officials stressed that the incident was not related to MBTA work.

Emergency activity was seen near Connolly Street in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood because officials said that location provided the best access for first responders.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

“On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

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